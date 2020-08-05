Creative Planning Purchases New Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

