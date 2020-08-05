Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Snap-on stock opened at $143.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 832,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,573,000 after buying an additional 688,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

