Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Snap-on stock opened at $143.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 832,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,573,000 after buying an additional 688,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc
NBT Bancorp Inc. Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
NBT Bancorp Inc. Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,104 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,104 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 390 Shares of UMB Financial Corp
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 390 Shares of UMB Financial Corp
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report