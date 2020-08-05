Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,745 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of CoreSite Realty worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR opened at $128.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.84 and a 200 day moving average of $117.59. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $40,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,627,378 shares of company stock valued at $560,406,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.