Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $19.86 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 37.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,989,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 338.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after buying an additional 301,469 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

