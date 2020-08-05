Creative Planning Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after buying an additional 833,349 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after buying an additional 276,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,346,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after buying an additional 310,444 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 984,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,963 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.05.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

