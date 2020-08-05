Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Sells 82,459 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,392,421.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHGG stock opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,509.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Chegg by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chegg by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

