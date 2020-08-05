Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,833 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.00% of Hercules Capital worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 352,671 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,262,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 167,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

HTGC opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.47. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

