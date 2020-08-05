Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,548 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

