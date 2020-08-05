Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.40 Million Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 184.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 128,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

