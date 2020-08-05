Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,813 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 139.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,702 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 98.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

CGC stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 752.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.30 to $15.60 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

