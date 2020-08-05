CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 414.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 30,434,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 7,266,329 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,115,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,786 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,273,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 871,262 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

In other CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $115,857.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCO opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $418.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.02. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $550.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.