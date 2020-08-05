Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 554,223 Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 554,223 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.73% of Cellectis worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cellectis by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 11.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Cellectis SA has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $51.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.07 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 93.27%. Analysts forecast that Cellectis SA will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

