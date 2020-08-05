Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,702 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 215,432 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,250,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43,676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 121,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $49,724,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 195.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 744,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Southern Copper stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Corp has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

