Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $15.76 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 152,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 37,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $51,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

