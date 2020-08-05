Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Cenovus Energy worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,258,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971,752 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,989,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 88,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,317,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,464,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 225,588 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

