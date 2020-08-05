Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,325 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,325 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Autohome worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 51.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Autohome by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 67.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $100.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

