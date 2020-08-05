Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of 58.com worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WUBA. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 15.6% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,908,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,120,000 after buying an additional 661,827 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 735.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,084,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,273,000 after buying an additional 386,118 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 59.5% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 912,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,462,000 after buying an additional 340,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,819,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,718,000 after buying an additional 281,863 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of 58.com stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.37 million during the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 61.33% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

