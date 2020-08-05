Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Stock Position Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 455,631 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 152,760 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,765,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $58.01.

