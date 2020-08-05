Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $169,214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 394.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,626,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,346 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 317.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 760,350 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 229.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 940,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,064,000 after acquiring an additional 655,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.