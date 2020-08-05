Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $205.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.06.

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $304.55 on Wednesday. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $307.89. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -164.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.19.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

