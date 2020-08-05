Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,143 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twilio were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $283.76 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $288.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.29 and a 200-day moving average of $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of -105.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.41.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.