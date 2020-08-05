Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 512.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 239,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,411,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Expedia Group by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.35.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

