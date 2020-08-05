Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1,231.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 201.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 44.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $343,662.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,469.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 9,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $739,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,282.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,783 shares of company stock worth $3,855,559. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

