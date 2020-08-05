Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 573 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.32.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

