CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.52. CBRE Group posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. CBRE Group has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shira Goodman acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

