1,996 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

IVOO opened at $127.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $142.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.74.

