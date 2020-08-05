1,996 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Bought by Creative Planning

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

IVOO opened at $127.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $142.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.74.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Hercules Capital Inc
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Hercules Capital Inc
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,548 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,548 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.40 Million Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.40 Million Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
Canopy Growth Corp Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.
Canopy Growth Corp Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.
CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley
CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 554,223 Shares of Cellectis SA
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 554,223 Shares of Cellectis SA


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report