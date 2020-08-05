First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 1,642.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of American Assets Trust worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,798,000 after buying an additional 167,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 27.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 384,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

