Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $833.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $838.08.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,487.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,794.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.48, a PEG ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,298.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $852.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at $21,329,367.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,077 shares of company stock valued at $62,073,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.