Creative Planning Acquires New Position in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vivint Solar by 60.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 34.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 137,403 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 26.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,035,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 852,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSLR. JMP Securities cut shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of Vivint Solar stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 165.27%. Vivint Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $44,799.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,932.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $54,867.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

