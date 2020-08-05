Creative Planning Has $223,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Creative Planning cut its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,919,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,730,000 after buying an additional 7,504,076 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $113,303,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 191.0% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,808,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 21,609.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,534,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,257.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

