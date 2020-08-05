Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will report ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AERI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,634,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $6,845,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 502,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,736,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,939,000 after purchasing an additional 495,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,156,000.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $11.65 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.