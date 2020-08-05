American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Update

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AXL opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The company has a market cap of $754.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.65.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 54,706 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

