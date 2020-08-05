Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Update

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, EVP Martin Weishaar purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,380.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,094. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $25,402.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,491.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,331 shares of company stock valued at $126,880 in the last 90 days. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 53.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $203.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

