Short Interest in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Expands By 5.5%

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,200 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 587,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $412.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 172.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Camillo Martino bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,700.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

