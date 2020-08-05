Short Interest in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Increases By 5.6%

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Davita has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $92.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Davita will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,003,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Davita by 257.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.