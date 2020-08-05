Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Short Interest Update

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Protective Insurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Protective Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVCB opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. Protective Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVCB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Protective Insurance by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Protective Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Protective Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

