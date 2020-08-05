PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PACW has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11,030.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

