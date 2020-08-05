Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PBIP opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of -0.01. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $18.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

