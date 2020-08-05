Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of PEBO opened at $20.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2,147.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

