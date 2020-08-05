Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($5.05). The company had revenue of $306.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 301,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 809.1% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.