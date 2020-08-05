ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $36.10 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. Research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $503,533.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $251,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,964,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

