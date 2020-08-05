Investors Buy Large Volume of Apache Put Options (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 149,437 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,970% compared to the typical volume of 4,867 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 264.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Apache by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in Apache in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Apache has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Apache’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apache will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

