Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SONA. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern National Banc. of Virginia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of SONA stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

