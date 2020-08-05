Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for M/I Homes Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MHO. TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

MHO stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.15.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 234,646 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 835,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 664,316 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 742,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 629,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 138,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,236.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

