Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $70.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

FND opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.09. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,159.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,219,399 shares of company stock worth $319,949,005 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

