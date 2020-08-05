Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PRPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.94. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $16,993,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock worth $135,381,659 over the last 90 days. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

