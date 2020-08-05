Morgan Stanley Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $39.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE:JCI opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

