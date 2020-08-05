Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCBI. Piper Sandler downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI opened at $33.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 701,356 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $18,221,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 565,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.