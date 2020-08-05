Oppenheimer Increases Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $45.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $41.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,492,107.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,098.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,524. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Redfin by 368.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

