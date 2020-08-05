Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

